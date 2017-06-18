Exercise May Stave off Postpartum Depression
Physical activity during and after pregnancy improves psychological wellbeing and may protect against postpartum depression, according to a new analysis of existing research. Even low-intensity exercise, such as walking with a baby stroller, was linked to a lower likelihood of depressive symptoms in new mothers, researchers found.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vulnerable residents 'trapped' in interim care ...
|12 hr
|How quaint
|1
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|14 hr
|Len234
|7,213
|Bowel function index valid for opioid-induced c... (Nov '15)
|16 hr
|bobby
|3
|Let's help seniors, disabled (Mar '15)
|23 hr
|franck222
|4
|Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09)
|Sun
|Martin garey
|7
|Critics say Wal-Mart sick-pay policy puts publi... (Mar '10)
|Sat
|Do what is right
|5
|Morgellons - What I believe it really is (Oct '12)
|Sat
|just enjoy what u...
|290
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Sat
|stephen
|174
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC