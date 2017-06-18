Exercise May Stave off Postpartum Dep...

Exercise May Stave off Postpartum Depression

Physical activity during and after pregnancy improves psychological wellbeing and may protect against postpartum depression, according to a new analysis of existing research. Even low-intensity exercise, such as walking with a baby stroller, was linked to a lower likelihood of depressive symptoms in new mothers, researchers found.

