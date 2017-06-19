EU court: Vaccines can be blamed for ...

EU court: Vaccines can be blamed for problems without proof

The decision was issued on Wednesday in relation to the case of a Frenchman known as Mr. J.W., who was vaccinated against hepatitis B in late 1998-99. About a year later, Mr. J.W. was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

