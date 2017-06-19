EU court: Vaccines can be blamed for ...

EU court: Vaccines can be blamed for illnesses without proof

There are 2 comments on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 6 hrs ago, titled EU court: Vaccines can be blamed for illnesses without proof. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:

The highest court of the European Union ruled Wednesday that courts can consider whether a vaccination led to someone developing an illness even when there is no scientific proof. The decision was issued on Wednesday in relation to the case of a Frenchman known as Mr. J.W., who was immunized against hepatitis B in late 1998-99.

RIGHT ON

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 1 hr ago
Seems ONLY courts can stop the lies about vaccine safety. You can bet Vaccine makers will get their lawyers on this ASAP before they lose money.
RIGHT ON

Winnipeg, Canada

#2 24 min ago
www.greenmedinfo.com/gmi-blogs/celestewriter
Chicago, IL

