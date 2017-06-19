EU court: Vaccines can be blamed for illnesses without proof
There are 2 comments on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 6 hrs ago, titled EU court: Vaccines can be blamed for illnesses without proof. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:
The highest court of the European Union ruled Wednesday that courts can consider whether a vaccination led to someone developing an illness even when there is no scientific proof. The decision was issued on Wednesday in relation to the case of a Frenchman known as Mr. J.W., who was immunized against hepatitis B in late 1998-99.
#1 1 hr ago
Seems ONLY courts can stop the lies about vaccine safety. You can bet Vaccine makers will get their lawyers on this ASAP before they lose money.
#2 24 min ago
