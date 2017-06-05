Essential' HIV treatment not routinely available on the NHS in England
A HIV treatment which is not routinely available on the NHS in England has been dubbed an "essential" medicine by global health leaders. The treatment, described as a "game changer" in the fight against HIV and Aids, is taken before sex to reduce the risk of getting HIV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal...
|2 hr
|Ms Sassy
|72
|How is Adult ADHD treated with medications?
|14 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|3
|Psychological intervention reduces fear of recu...
|14 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|2
|Beef in Ohio recalled for possible contaminatio...
|14 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|ETMC: Decision against renewing lease with Trin...
|15 hr
|bernie
|1
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|17 hr
|Ryan the Retired ...
|145
|At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s...
|20 hr
|Enjoy farts
|2
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|23 hr
|Topcali80s
|172
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC