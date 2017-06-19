Erdogan rejects Arab demands; Turkish...

Erdogan rejects Arab demands; Turkish troops stay in Qatar

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to the media after the Eid al-Fitr prayers in Istanbul, early Sunday, June 25, 2017. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the Muslims' holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President Trump gestures to the crowd while lea... 4 hr News Flash 3
News Republican health care plan unveiled: Cut Medic... 4 hr News Flash 52
News Discussing making City Park a smoke freea - 4 hr I live here too 34
News Developing nations are taking the lead on healt... 7 hr tomin cali 1
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 7 hr babygirl 7,215
Morgellons - What I believe it really is (Oct '12) 17 hr Helen stewart 293
News Stop those naturopaths who spread anti-vaxxer m... Sat Ali 1
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Jun 21 David 176
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,314 • Total comments across all topics: 282,020,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC