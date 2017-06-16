E. coli bacteria found in drinking water at US Open
Health officials say E. coli bacteria have been found in a drinking water station at Erin Hills golf course where the U.S. Open is underway, but there have been no reports of illness. The Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department identified the bacteria in a water sample taken from a hydration station connected to a well near the 12th hole.
