Drugs score big wins against lung, pr...

Drugs score big wins against lung, prostate, breast cancers

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Newms360.com

Drugs are scoring big wins against common cancers, setting new standards for how to treat many prostate, breast and lung tumors. There's even a "uni-drug" that may fight many forms of the disease.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How is Adult ADHD treated with medications? 46 min Humanspirit 2
News Third of teen girls experience depression 1 hr Humanspirit 1
News In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal... 6 hr WelbyMD 55
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 13 hr Mel0116 7,211
News Project Vote, Obama voting project, fails 15 hr Ted Haggard s Gos... 1
News More than a third of teenage girls experience d... 15 hr AmerPie Gorilla 2
News Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09) 15 hr AmerPie Gorilla 96
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) 20 hr Doug Barker 171
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,759 • Total comments across all topics: 281,549,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC