Drug shows promise against vision-robbing disease in seniors
An experimental drug is showing promise against an untreatable eye disease that blinds older adults - and intriguingly, it seems to work in patients who carry a particular gene flaw that fuels the damage to their vision. Age-related macular degeneration, or AMD, is the leading cause of vision loss among seniors, gradually eroding crucial central vision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Study on why BLACK men die from prostate cancer...
|3 hr
|AMERICA 4 WHITES
|6
|Adults under 25 "twice as likely to suffer from...
|3 hr
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|1
|Has Gluten-Free Living Gotten Easier?
|9 hr
|Cooking2Thrive
|1
|Choices Seminars (Apr '14)
|9 hr
|JWS
|34
|Husband impregnated my best friend
|10 hr
|Sami3
|2
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|11 hr
|David
|176
|Health | Weiss: AARP Scorecard - Taking a Close...
|11 hr
|vburke
|1
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC