Don't lose sleep over apnea, but treatment is crucial

Last week, actress Carrie Fisher's autopsy report contained a surprising detail: The Los Angeles medical examiner listed sleep apnea as a factor in the "Star Wars" actress' death. Sleep apnea is when a person stops breathing while sleeping, for 10 seconds to a minute or longer.

