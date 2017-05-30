Doctor arrested at Trump hotel on gun charges due in court
In this photo taken Dec. 21, 2016, the Trump International Hotel in Washington. A Pennsylvania man has been arrested at the Trump International Hotel in Washington after police say they found a rifle and handgun in his car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elijah Cummings Said Democrats Gave Black Peopl... (Aug '16)
|14 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|20
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|15 hr
|pok
|53
|'Practical guide' for addressing substance abus...
|21 hr
|Great Again
|1
|Gay guys in illinois (Jun '16)
|Wed
|Hornydre99
|44
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|Wed
|Colie298
|7,208
|Throat-clearing could be sign co-worker has med... (Jun '08)
|Wed
|moarg
|205
|New Drug May Help with Premature Ejaculation (May '11)
|Wed
|Dereck
|86
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|May 28
|calvin
|170
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC