Dear Abby: Suicide rate among older men is overlooked tragedy
Dear Abby : My elderly father's dearest friend committed suicide yesterday. He shot himself in the head.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$45 Billion to Fight Opioid Abuse? That's Much ...
|2 hr
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|4
|'He pinned my arms down and he strangled me' - ...
|4 hr
|VACCINES CAUSE AU...
|1
|Couple 'at breaking point' with challenged youn...
|4 hr
|whataJOKE
|1
|Is there such a thing as an autism gene?
|4 hr
|whataJOKE
|1
|Confused About Vaccinations For Your Children?
|4 hr
|whataJOKE
|1
|John Oliver's HBO Show Looks at Minnesota Measl...
|4 hr
|whataJOKE
|1
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|6 hr
|curioiskitty
|7,220
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC