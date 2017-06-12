Darts marathon fundraiser for cancer dad

Darts marathon fundraiser for cancer dad

Darts-mad friends played through one of the hottest days of the year to raise funds for a cancer-stricken Swindon drummer. The darts marathon at the Swiss Chalet pub in Gorse Hill saw the group play from midday to midnight in a fundraising bid for the family of Alfie Simm.

Chicago, IL

