Could Senate health-care bill make op...

Could Senate health-care bill make opioid crisis 'worse'?

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KION 46

During a contentious interview with CNN, Kellyanne Conway said Friday that the news media needs to cover the nation's opioid crisis more, and she beat back at suggestions that the new health care bill does nothing to improve the epidemic. "That's not true, and that is not fair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Republican health care plan unveiled: Cut Medic... 39 min Lawrence Wolf 51
News Stop those naturopaths who spread anti-vaxxer m... 5 hr Ali 1
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 7 hr Lyric_F 7,214
News Message of peace to Islam's detractors on the o... 7 hr And burn your Koran 1
Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12) 8 hr Esther 272
News Many 'Straight' Men Have Gay Sex (Sep '06) 8 hr Hey 4,408
News Governors wary of Medicaid cost shift in Senate... 9 hr Red Crosse 8
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Jun 21 David 176
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,447 • Total comments across all topics: 282,001,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC