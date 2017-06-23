Cholera Suspected as Several Ill at K...

Cholera Suspected as Several Ill at Kenya Medical Conference

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: News Max

"Several" participants at a medical conference at a hotel in Nairobi have come down with a foodborne disease suspected to be cholera, the Kenya Medical Association said Friday. Rapid screening tests were positive for cholera as further tests were underway to confirm the diagnosis, the association said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Republican health care plan unveiled: Cut Medic... 1 hr Lawrence Wolf 49
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 1 hr Lyric_F 7,214
News Message of peace to Islam's detractors on the o... 2 hr And burn your Koran 1
Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12) 2 hr Esther 272
News Many 'Straight' Men Have Gay Sex (Sep '06) 2 hr Hey 4,408
News Governors wary of Medicaid cost shift in Senate... 3 hr Red Crosse 8
Gay guys in illinois (Jun '16) 5 hr JJS 50
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Jun 21 David 176
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,793 • Total comments across all topics: 281,995,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC