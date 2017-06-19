Carol Vorderman reveals mother has lost battle with cancer
The former Countdown presenter, 56, wrote a message on Twitter saying that her mother's funeral took place on Monday. Some days are tough, today was one of them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to deal with hot weather while working
|12 hr
|June
|2
|Gay guys in illinois (Jun '16)
|12 hr
|John S
|48
|Vulnerable residents 'trapped' in interim care ...
|Mon
|How quaint
|1
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|Sun
|Len234
|7,213
|Bowel function index valid for opioid-induced c... (Nov '15)
|Sun
|bobby
|3
|Let's help seniors, disabled (Mar '15)
|Sun
|franck222
|4
|Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09)
|Sun
|Martin garey
|7
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Jun 17
|stephen
|174
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC