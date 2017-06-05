Canada 'poor performer' for high medi...

Canada 'poor performer' for high medication costs for common conditions: study

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

Canada had the second-highest medication costs for common conditions such as high blood pressure and cholesterol in 2015 compared to nine other affluent countries with universal health-care systems, suggests a new study calling for a national drug plan to lower prices. Lead author Steven Morgan, a professor at the University of British Columbia's Public School of Health, said the analysis looked at the volume and daily cost of drugs in Canada, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands, France, Germany, New Zealand and Australia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Beef in Ohio recalled for possible contaminatio... 1 min whooooooooooooooooo 3
News In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal... 2 hr Red Crosse 188
News Ground breaking for new care facility scheduled 4 hr John 1
News Discussing making City Park a smoke freea - 8 hr Denise 32
News How is Adult ADHD treated with medications? 21 hr jou 4
News Vaccine doco axed from school Sun Suspicious 1
News Study finds potential mechanism for BCG vaccine... Sun Suspicious 1
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Jun 7 Complyed 173
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,020 • Total comments across all topics: 281,707,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC