Brisk walk each day - may cut risk of dying from cancer

Brisk walking may cut the risk of dying from cancer, even in more advanced stages of the disease, research suggests. Two new studies presented at the world's biggest cancer conference show that exercise could be a powerful tool, helping to slow down the disease and cut the risk of death.

