Brisk walk each day - may cut risk of dying from cancer'
Brisk walking may cut the risk of dying from cancer, even in more advanced stages of the disease, research suggests. Two new studies presented at the world's biggest cancer conference show that exercise could be a powerful tool, helping to slow down the disease and cut the risk of death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Croydon Guardian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal...
|1 hr
|Stray- Dog
|65
|How is Adult ADHD treated with medications?
|2 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|3
|Psychological intervention reduces fear of recu...
|2 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|2
|Beef in Ohio recalled for possible contaminatio...
|3 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|ETMC: Decision against renewing lease with Trin...
|4 hr
|bernie
|1
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|5 hr
|Ryan the Retired ...
|145
|At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s...
|9 hr
|Enjoy farts
|2
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|11 hr
|Topcali80s
|172
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC