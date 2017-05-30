Breast cancer survivors go fly-fishin...

Breast cancer survivors go fly-fishing for solace, healing

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Spaced out up and down a stretch of the Little River, more than a dozen women stand in the moving water in overall waders casting fly rods, some for the first time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns 6 hr Unknowns 11
News House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op... 14 hr whooooo 4
Gay guys in illinois (Jun '16) 18 hr Xxdlfluxxxx 45
News Free Online Pregnancy Test - Are The Test Resul... (Sep '07) 21 hr Shqaueaillapowell 152
News Elijah Cummings Said Democrats Gave Black Peopl... (Aug '16) Thu Cordwainer Trout 20
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Thu pok 53
News 'Practical guide' for addressing substance abus... Wed Great Again 1
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) May 28 calvin 170
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,504 • Total comments across all topics: 281,466,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC