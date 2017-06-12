Breast cancer drug that can extend lives of patients is approved for NHS use
A novel drug that can extend the lives of women with advanced breast cancer has been approved for routine use on the NHS. Charities and campaigners reacted with huge disappointment when the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence rejected Kadcyla on cost grounds in 2015.
