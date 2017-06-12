Boy battles brain cancer with help from community
Inside his living room in east Orange County, 8-year-old Alan Vasquez plays with Legos, building a city that includes plastic cars and a replica of Arkham Asylum, the fictional psychiatric hospital in Batman comic books. Outside, boys run around and chase each other with toy guns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vulnerable residents 'trapped' in interim care ...
|9 hr
|How quaint
|1
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|11 hr
|Len234
|7,213
|Bowel function index valid for opioid-induced c... (Nov '15)
|13 hr
|bobby
|3
|Let's help seniors, disabled (Mar '15)
|20 hr
|franck222
|4
|Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09)
|Sun
|Martin garey
|7
|Critics say Wal-Mart sick-pay policy puts publi... (Mar '10)
|Sat
|Do what is right
|5
|Morgellons - What I believe it really is (Oct '12)
|Sat
|just enjoy what u...
|290
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Sat
|stephen
|174
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC