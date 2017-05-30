Botched anti-measles campaign kills 15 children in South Sudan
Reuters reports that:
At least 15 children died in South Sudan in early May after health workers vaccinating them against measles used the same syringe without sterilizing it, the health minister said on Friday. About 300 children were vaccinated on May 2-5 in Nacholdokopele village in Eastern Equatoria state, another 32 of whom have recovered after falling ill with symptoms including fever, vomiting and diarrhea, Health Minister Riek Gai Kok said.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#1 32 min ago
Sure blame the workers not the vaccine.
|
