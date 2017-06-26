Boozing can age you right down to you...

Boozing can age you right down to your cells

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KNDU

The more you booze it up, the more your cells age, increasing your risk for age-related health problems like heart disease, diabetes, cancer and dementia, a new study suggests. Researchers studied 134 alcoholics between the ages of 41 and 85 and a control group of people in the same age group who weren't alcoholics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNDU.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stratford taking precautions against mosquitoes 58 min BPT 1
News Medicaid mission creep threatens GOP's 'Obamaca... 1 hr bottlecap 1
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 12 hr Kaitlynn132 7,218
why do women wear such short skirts (Jun '11) 15 hr ricky 46
News Problems With Some Patients At Mid-State Pain C... (Aug '09) 17 hr vbrown 325
News The Latest: Insurer says cost-sharing will stab... 18 hr mike pence veep 1
News Early Pregnancy Symptom - How To Detect Pregnan... (Jun '07) 18 hr Nancy 389
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Jun 21 David 176
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,064 • Total comments across all topics: 282,059,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC