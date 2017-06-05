Big Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurer ai...

Big Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurer aims to return to ACA market

Health Care Service Corp., a prominent Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurer is aiming to return to the Affordable Care Act's health insurance exchanges next year in several states, including big markets like Texas and Illinois. less Health Care Service Corp., a prominent Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurer is aiming to return to the Affordable Care Act's health insurance exchanges next year in several states, including big markets like Texas ... more A prominent Blue Cross -Blue Shield insurer is aiming to return to the Affordable Care Act's health insurance exchanges next year in several states, including big markets like Texas and Illinois.

Chicago, IL

