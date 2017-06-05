'Beating Heart in a Box' Promises Major Medical Revolution
The most current method and technology available for heart transplants is an estimated 50 years old but new technology may revolutionize how heart transplant surgeries may change in the near future, reported NBC News. The current method starts by having the organ taken out of the donor then it is flushed with a cold salt solution, which includes preservatives to keep the organ viable for transplant.
