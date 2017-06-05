'Beating Heart in a Box' Promises Maj...

'Beating Heart in a Box' Promises Major Medical Revolution

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: NBC Dallas

The most current method and technology available for heart transplants is an estimated 50 years old but new technology may revolutionize how heart transplant surgeries may change in the near future, reported NBC News. The current method starts by having the organ taken out of the donor then it is flushed with a cold salt solution, which includes preservatives to keep the organ viable for transplant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Project Vote, Obama voting project, fails 6 min Phil 2
News In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal... 23 min inbred Genius 157
News Discussing making City Park a smoke freea - 1 hr Anon 27
News At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s... 13 hr Fart smoke 4
nudist 13 hr Povnudist 1
News Fillings could be bad for your health (Oct '16) 19 hr uio 4
News Bedbug claim spurs response from Centralia resort Fri LucyGillenwater 1
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Jun 7 Complyed 173
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,243 • Total comments across all topics: 281,648,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC