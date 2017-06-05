Attorney plans lawsuit to allow for smoking of medical pot
Rep. Ray Rodrigues, R-Estero, right, celebrates with his fellow members as the medical marijuana bill he sponsored was passed during session, Friday, June 9, 2017, in Tallahassee, Fla. Rep. Ray Rodrigues, R-Estero, right, celebrates with his fellow members as the medical marijuana bill he sponsored was passed during session, Friday, June 9, 2017, in Tallahassee, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Discussing making City Park a smoke freea -
|23 min
|Questions
|29
|In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal...
|2 hr
|Stray- Dog
|172
|Vaccine doco axed from school
|5 hr
|Suspicious
|1
|Study finds potential mechanism for BCG vaccine...
|5 hr
|Suspicious
|1
|Megan McArdle: Why not try a Medicare for alla ...
|12 hr
|Regan Eileen
|1
|why do women wear such short skirts (Jun '11)
|Sat
|Bigsexy 42
|45
|Project Vote, Obama voting project, fails
|Sat
|Phil
|2
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Jun 7
|Complyed
|173
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC