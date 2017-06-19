Asian-American women can face delays after worrisome mammograms
Three years ago, Thu Hong Tran's mammogram showed dense and discolored areas that worried her doctor, who suggested doing a second test. “My family said, 'to be safe, let's go to the hospital and get it checked one more time,”' said Tran, 72, speaking in Vietnamese.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Developing nations are taking the lead on healt...
|9 min
|Model Socialized ...
|5
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|2 hr
|Lynn
|7,216
|Support umbilical cord blood banking (Apr '09)
|3 hr
|tcb_tcb
|7
|Republican health care plan unveiled: Cut Medic...
|10 hr
|SirPrize
|53
|President Trump gestures to the crowd while lea...
|16 hr
|News Flash
|3
|Discussing making City Park a smoke freea -
|17 hr
|I live here too
|34
|Morgellons - What I believe it really is (Oct '12)
|Sat
|Helen stewart
|293
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Jun 21
|David
|176
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC