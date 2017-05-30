Americans to Congress: Don't touch Me...

Americans to Congress: Don't touch Medicaid funding

That message came across loud and clear in a new tally of Americans' views about the federal health insurance program for the poor. Across party lines Americans feel strongly the federal government should continue sending states extra funding to cover low-income adults under Obamacare's Medicaid expansion, according to a new Kaiser Family Foundation poll.

Chicago, IL

