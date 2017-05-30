Americans to Congress: Don't touch Medicaid funding
That message came across loud and clear in a new tally of Americans' views about the federal health insurance program for the poor. Across party lines Americans feel strongly the federal government should continue sending states extra funding to cover low-income adults under Obamacare's Medicaid expansion, according to a new Kaiser Family Foundation poll.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns
|8 hr
|Unknowns
|11
|House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op...
|17 hr
|whooooo
|4
|Gay guys in illinois (Jun '16)
|20 hr
|Xxdlfluxxxx
|45
|Free Online Pregnancy Test - Are The Test Resul... (Sep '07)
|23 hr
|Shqaueaillapowell
|152
|Elijah Cummings Said Democrats Gave Black Peopl... (Aug '16)
|Thu
|Cordwainer Trout
|20
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Thu
|pok
|53
|'Practical guide' for addressing substance abus...
|Wed
|Great Again
|1
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|May 28
|calvin
|170
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC