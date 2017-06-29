Aides say Hawaii senator's surgery su...

Aides say Hawaii senator's surgery successful

Read more: The Daily News-Record

Aides to Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono, who is being treated for kidney cancer, say surgery to remove a lesion on her rib went well. The surgery was Tuesday.

