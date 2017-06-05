After scathing grant loss, Nevada inv...

After scathing grant loss, Nevada invests in family planning

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

In this May 21, 2017, photo, cars are parked outside a Community Health Nursing clinic in Tonopah, Nev., where no other family planning services are available for uninsured residents within 100 miles. Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval signed a bill on Thursday that will backfill hundreds of thousands of federal grant dollars to pay nurses and provide birth control that the state lost after a scathing report described state-run reproductive health clinics in disarray.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal... 2 hr Ginger 166
News Megan McArdle: Why not try a Medicare for alla ... 2 hr Regan Eileen 1
News Discussing making City Park a smoke freea - 15 hr yep 28
why do women wear such short skirts (Jun '11) 20 hr Bigsexy 42 45
News Project Vote, Obama voting project, fails 21 hr Phil 2
News At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s... Fri Fart smoke 4
nudist Fri Povnudist 1
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Jun 7 Complyed 173
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,012 • Total comments across all topics: 281,670,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC