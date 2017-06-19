Adults under 25 "twice as likely to s...

Adults under 25 "twice as likely to suffer from hay fever as those aged 55 or older"

Young adults are twice as likely to suffer from hay fever as those aged over 54, according to new research. The study showed that almost half of those those aged 16 to 24 have experienced a seasonal allergy, such as hay fever or an allergy to pollen.

