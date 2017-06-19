A single tick bite could put you at risk for at least 6 different diseases
The deer tick, also known as the blacklegged tick, is a fascinating but nasty little creature, and it's spreading. The tiny arthropods carry Lyme disease - the serious illness that we most associate them with - but that's not the only pathogen they spread.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP governors don't see 'Obamacare' going away (Oct '14)
|13 min
|CORNALACHIA CORNB...
|218
|Developing nations are taking the lead on healt...
|15 min
|Funny Thing
|12
|Republican health care plan unveiled: Cut Medic...
|26 min
|CORNALACHIA CORNB...
|58
|Which GOP senators have concerns with the healt...
|29 min
|CORNALACHIA CORNB...
|24
|President Trump gestures to the crowd while lea...
|31 min
|Red Crosse
|4
|Governors wary of Medicaid cost shift in Senate...
|1 hr
|Red Crosse
|11
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|1 hr
|Jessica
|7,217
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Jun 21
|David
|176
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC