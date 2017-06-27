A little-known tick-borne infection could have permanent or fatal consequences
Most tick-borne diseases are serious , but there's a particularly bad one to look out for if you live in Minnesota, Wisconsin, or the Northeast: Powassan virus . "We know that if somebody gets bitten by an infected tick with this virus and they get sick they have a 50% chance of having permanent neurological damage and a 10% chance of dying," Durland Fish , professor emeritus of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health, told Business Insider.
