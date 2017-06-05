A four-year-old boy went on a swimmin...

A four-year-old boy went on a swimming trip. Several days after, he drowned.

A 4-year-old boy near Houston died Saturday of breathing complications that resulted from swimming days earlier, KHOU-TV reports . Francisco "Frankie" Delgado Jr. suffered "dry drowning," a rare condition in which fluids inhaled from swimming build up around the lungs and heart, doctors told his family.

