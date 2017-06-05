A four-year-old boy went on a swimming trip. Several days after, he drowned.
A 4-year-old boy near Houston died Saturday of breathing complications that resulted from swimming days earlier, KHOU-TV reports . Francisco "Frankie" Delgado Jr. suffered "dry drowning," a rare condition in which fluids inhaled from swimming build up around the lungs and heart, doctors told his family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal...
|8 min
|ossoff luvs illegals
|125
|Discussing making City Park a smoke freea -
|37 min
|Ruby
|18
|Gay guys in illinois (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|Youngman379
|47
|Woman facing felony for pulling child's teeth i...
|4 hr
|andet1987
|3
|Why norovirus is such a menace (Feb '14)
|4 hr
|Holyland ziotards
|65
|Fillings could be bad for your health (Oct '16)
|7 hr
|Dentistry is Boring
|3
|Morgellons - What I believe it really is (Oct '12)
|9 hr
|Binky Boo
|286
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Wed
|Complyed
|173
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC