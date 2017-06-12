5-year-old heart transplant patient going home after 189 days
Ari Schultz, the 5-year-old heart transplant patient and YouTube sensation, is going home after a long stay at a children's hospital in Boston. His parents recorded a video of them telling Schultz that he would be getting a new heart before he underwent the procedure.
