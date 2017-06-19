1 in 2 Canadians will get cancer, 1 in 4 will die of disease: Cancer Society
There are 2 comments on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 15 hrs ago, titled 1 in 2 Canadians will get cancer, 1 in 4 will die of disease: Cancer Society. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:
Almost one in every two Canadians is expected to be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime and one in four Canadians will die from the disease, a new report by the Canadian Cancer Society predicts. In 2017, an estimated 206,200 Canadians will be diagnosed with some form of cancer and an estimated 80,800 will succumb to their malignancy - making cancer the leading cause of death in Canada, the charitable organization said Tuesday in its annual cancer statistics report.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
|
Toronto, Canada
|
#1 11 hrs ago
|
#2 3 hrs ago
But what is causing all the cancer is it diet, smoking what. 1 in 4 is high.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Study on why BLACK men die from prostate cancer...
|1 hr
|SadButTrue
|2
|Gay guys in illinois (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Ssnopdogg
|49
|Health official: 'Obamacare' was once 'Romneycare' (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Ron Paul Loyalists
|9
|Top insurance lobbyist: August key in health drive (Aug '09)
|7 hr
|Depression before...
|6
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|8 hr
|Merchant of Alzhe...
|47
|How to deal with hot weather while working
|8 hr
|andet1987
|3
|Abortion issue looms over Supreme Court choice (May '09)
|10 hr
|Junket
|2,334
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Jun 17
|stephen
|174
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC