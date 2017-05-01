Zayn Malik asks fans to help contribute to cancer treatment fund for his mum's best friend
The former One Direction member asked followers to "help in any way possible" in a post on Twitter linking to a GoFundMe page for Ayesha Butt. Ms Butt, 47, is suffering from terminal lung cancer according to the site and is attempting to raise A 120,000 for potential life-extending treatment in Istanbul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Choices Seminars (Apr '14)
|33 min
|Sharpeyes
|33
|Online mental health assessment for young people
|1 hr
|Humanspirit
|2
|Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai...
|2 hr
|Retribution
|109
|Should the US have universal healthcare? (Oct '07)
|4 hr
|UnderstandPeople
|94,570
|Accutane can increase risk of eye infections ac... (May '12)
|7 hr
|Dorian
|11
|Advair beats Spiriva in treatment of COPD (Dec '07)
|7 hr
|Dorian
|70
|Identifying and Treating BPH (Mar '12)
|8 hr
|Dorian
|31
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|11 hr
|test
|164
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC