Zayn Malik asks fans to help contribute to cancer treatment fund for his mum's best friend

12 hrs ago Read more: Evening Times

The former One Direction member asked followers to "help in any way possible" in a post on Twitter linking to a GoFundMe page for Ayesha Butt. Ms Butt, 47, is suffering from terminal lung cancer according to the site and is attempting to raise A 120,000 for potential life-extending treatment in Istanbul.

