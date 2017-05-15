Will Poulter joins doctor father in blood pressure awareness campaign

Hollywood star Will Poulter has temporarily joined the family business in order to back a health campaign with his doctor father, highlighting the need for increased blood pressure awareness. The Bafta-winning British actor, whose film credits include The Revenant and We're The Millers, and Professor Neil Poulter are encouraging the public to take part in a worldwide screening initiative - entitled May Measurement Month - to reduce the number of people who die from complications related to hypertension, or high blood pressure.

