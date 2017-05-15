Will Poulter joins doctor father in b...

Will Poulter joins doctor father in blood pressure awareness campaign

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Hollywood star Will Poulter has temporarily joined the family business in order to back a health campaign with his doctor father, highlighting the need for increased blood pressure awareness. The Bafta-winning British actor, whose film credits include The Revenant and We're The Millers, and Professor Neil Poulter are encouraging the public to take part in a worldwide screening initiative - entitled May Measurement Month - to reduce the number of people who die from complications related to hypertension, or high blood pressure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Morgellons - What I believe it really is (Oct '12) 20 min f dentists 274
News Surgery Not Always the Answer for Hernias (Jan '06) 52 min Nikki smith 182
practicing oral sex with brothers and sister (Apr '12) 2 hr JeNnY 21
News the pro-adjuster (Aug '07) 5 hr Topbroker1 648
News Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st... 8 hr CodeTalker 15
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 8 hr Brooklynn1998 7,203
News Is the HPV vaccine safe? 9 hr VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) May 14 readinfo 168
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,348 • Total comments across all topics: 281,063,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC