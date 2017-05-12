Why have hepatitis C infections tripled?

Why have hepatitis C infections tripled?

The number of new nationally reported infections with the virus swelled from 850 in 2010 to 2,436 cases in 2015, with the highest rates among young people, mainly 20- to 29-year-olds, who inject drugs, according to a new report released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, the CDC estimates the true number is much higher-- about 34,000 new infections nationally for 2015 -- since hepatitis C has few symptoms and most newly infected people do not get diagnosed.

