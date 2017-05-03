What are Fidget Spinners? All you need to know about the latest playground craze
Fidget Spinners were originally marketed to help youngsters with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder , anxiety, autism or anyone with 'fidgety hands' but it's quickly becoming one of 2017's must have toys for kids and adults. The small, ball-bearing devices are rotated between the user's fingers with the momentum of the toy providing a 'pleasing sensory experience', according to some reviews.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Halstead Gazette.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Researchers create a roadmap of bipolar disorde...
|2 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|Psychiatrists demand elderly care system overhaul
|3 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|Smoking ban plans laudable (Feb '11)
|6 hr
|sneakypete8
|5
|What Is Acid Reflux?
|6 hr
|nickmac
|1
|Measles outbreak sickens dozens of Minnesota So...
|7 hr
|friend
|2
|Inesfly Africa determined to fight menace of be...
|8 hr
|Joanyf
|1
|Obama appears open to some health insurance man... (Jun '09)
|10 hr
|Ron Paul Loyalty
|107
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|May 1
|test
|164
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC