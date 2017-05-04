What are Fidget Spinners? All you nee...

What are Fidget Spinners? All you need to know about the latest playground craze

21 hrs ago

Fidget Spinners were originally marketed to help youngsters with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder , anxiety, autism or anyone with 'fidgety hands' but it's quickly becoming one of 2017's must have toys for kids and adults. The small, ball-bearing devices are rotated between the user's fingers with the momentum of the toy providing a 'pleasing sensory experience', according to some reviews.

