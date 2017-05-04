What are Fidget Spinners? All you need to know about the latest playground craze
Fidget Spinners were originally marketed to help youngsters with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder , anxiety, autism or anyone with 'fidgety hands' but it's quickly becoming one of 2017's must have toys for kids and adults. The small, ball-bearing devices are rotated between the user's fingers with the momentum of the toy providing a 'pleasing sensory experience', according to some reviews.
