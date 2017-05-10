Washington county school immunization...

Washington county school immunization rate lags behind state

15 hrs ago

The state Department of Health released the immunization rates for students who entered kindergarten last fall early May. Statewide, 85 percent of kindergartners had all of the required vaccines. Clark County lagged behind the state average, with about 78 percent of the county's 5,671 kindergarten students entering school fully immunized.

