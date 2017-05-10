Washington county school immunization rate lags behind state
The state Department of Health released the immunization rates for students who entered kindergarten last fall early May. Statewide, 85 percent of kindergartners had all of the required vaccines. Clark County lagged behind the state average, with about 78 percent of the county's 5,671 kindergarten students entering school fully immunized.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Gets $4.5 Million In Asbestos Suit (Jun '09)
|19 min
|koffer
|16
|Porn-induced erectile dysfunction: How does it ...
|31 min
|Mark
|2
|Doctor seeks to ease vaccine fears amid Minneso...
|1 hr
|Clearing Swamp
|8
|NMMC, UMMC tagged for overpayments in Medicare ...
|6 hr
|Rod Knox
|15
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|8 hr
|readinfo
|168
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|19 hr
|NieshaaM_
|7,201
|Some Autism Parents Livid After Boston Herald P...
|Sat
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC