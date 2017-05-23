Washington consultant charged in insi...

Washington consultant charged in insider trading case

New York a A Washington consultant is among five people charged in an insider trading case stemming from secrets leaked from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Charges including conspiracy and securities fraud against consultant David Blaszczak are in an indictment unsealed Wednesday in federal court in New York City.

