Wal-Mart accused of discriminating against thousands of pregnant women

Two former Wal-Mart Stores Inc. employees have filed a lawsuit accusing the retailer of treating thousands of pregnant workers as "second-class citizens" by rejecting their requests to limit heavy lifting, climbing on ladders and other potentially dangerous tasks. The proposed class action lawsuit was filed in federal court in Illinois on Friday by Talisa Borders and Otisha Woolbright, who say that until 2014, Arkansas-based Wal-Mart had a company-wide policy that denied pregnant women the same accommodations as workers with other disabilities.

