Wal-Mart accused of discriminating against thousands of pregnant women
Two former Wal-Mart Stores Inc. employees have filed a lawsuit accusing the retailer of treating thousands of pregnant workers as "second-class citizens" by rejecting their requests to limit heavy lifting, climbing on ladders and other potentially dangerous tasks. The proposed class action lawsuit was filed in federal court in Illinois on Friday by Talisa Borders and Otisha Woolbright, who say that until 2014, Arkansas-based Wal-Mart had a company-wide policy that denied pregnant women the same accommodations as workers with other disabilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st...
|1 hr
|BHM5267
|5
|Doctor seeks to ease vaccine fears amid Minneso...
|5 hr
|zippok
|11
|Getting to know H. pylori (Jan '08)
|8 hr
|Thecuriouscatapult
|25
|NMMC to break with United Healthcare over reimb... (Oct '16)
|10 hr
|Lige
|7
|Morgellons - What I believe it really is (Oct '12)
|12 hr
|MadlyMaidOFire
|272
|GOP governors don't see 'Obamacare' going away (Oct '14)
|20 hr
|swedenforever
|213
|Dick Cheney: Picking Sarah Palin for VP Was 'A ... (Aug '12)
|22 hr
|swedenforever
|38
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Sun
|readinfo
|168
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC