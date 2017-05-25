Viral protein may help chickenpox virus spread within the body

The virus that causes chickenpox - varicella zoster virus - possesses a protein that could enhance its ability to hijack white blood cells and spread throughout the body, according to new research published in PLOS Pathogens . The findings, presented by Victor Gonzalez-Motos of Hannover Medical School, Germany, and colleagues, may provide new insight into the poorly understood mechanism by which VZV spreads after initial infection in the respiratory tract.

