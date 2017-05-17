Vaccine may cut HPV infections, an or...

Vaccine may cut HPV infections, an oral cancer risk, in men

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WNEM-TV Saginaw

Jackson spoke from his home on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. He said doctors told him the cancer could haven... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Protesting in Dunkirk 6 hr Todd 10
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 8 hr may 7,204
News Columnist, MSU spokesman Salter diagnosed with ... 9 hr Paperboy 1
News Progress reducing US uninsured rate comes to a ... 11 hr ohwilbur 1
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 12 hr New gang in winnipeg 5
News Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st... 14 hr Single-Payer 20
News Sweden outlaws coercive mandatory vaccines laws... 15 hr Sweden Rules 1
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) May 14 readinfo 168
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,151 • Total comments across all topics: 281,095,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC