United denies telling Kansas City woman to urinate in a cup

United Airlines is denying that its staff told a Missouri woman to urinate in a cup rather than leave her seat to use the restroom on a flight from Houston. Nichole Harper told KCTV she had a sudden urge to urinate because of her overactive bladder on the flight last month to Kansas City, Missouri.

