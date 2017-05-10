Trump's budget proposal includes more than 25 percent cut to food stamp budget
President Trump's budget would drive millions of people off of food stamps, part of a new wave of spending cut proposals that already are getting panned by lawmakers in both parties on Capitol Hill. Mr. Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year comes out Tuesday.
