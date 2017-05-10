Trump's budget proposal includes more...

Trump's budget proposal includes more than 25 percent cut to food stamp budget

14 hrs ago

President Trump's budget would drive millions of people off of food stamps, part of a new wave of spending cut proposals that already are getting panned by lawmakers in both parties on Capitol Hill. Mr. Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year comes out Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

