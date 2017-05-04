Trump vows premiums will fall, but th...

Trump vows premiums will fall, but these Obamacare insurers want big hikes for 2018

NEW YORK -- President Trump may promise that health insurance will get cheaper, but that's not stopping insurers from asking for big premium hikes for next year. Insurers are starting to file their 2018 rate requests with state regulators, and the initial results aren't pretty.

