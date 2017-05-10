Trump has long promised that he won't cut Social Security and Medicare benefits.
The White House is finalizing a budget blueprint that promises a balanced federal budget within 10 years, doubling down on cuts to domestic agencies and adding a new round of cuts to the Medicaid program for the poor. Details are sketchy and remain subject to change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|2 hr
|Mary Jane
|7,199
|Doctor seeks to ease vaccine fears amid Minneso...
|2 hr
|LMAO
|3
|Porn-induced erectile dysfunction: How does it ...
|6 hr
|Antonio
|1
|Pain struggles (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|Cammie S
|2
|HPV vaccine leaves Cumbria girl, 13, wheelchair...
|14 hr
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai...
|14 hr
|Putins Glock Holster
|132
|Where to buy dichloroacetate... (Jul '07)
|17 hr
|Judydowellb
|51
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC