Trump has long promised that he won't...

Trump has long promised that he won't cut Social Security and Medicare benefits.

The White House is finalizing a budget blueprint that promises a balanced federal budget within 10 years, doubling down on cuts to domestic agencies and adding a new round of cuts to the Medicaid program for the poor. Details are sketchy and remain subject to change.

