This bill could leave millions uninsured
5. When the individual mandate is fully phased-in, those who can afford coverage but choose to forgo it will have to pay either $695 or 2.5 percent of the annual income, whichever is greater. NEW YORK - House Republicans passed a bill this week that could strip away health insurance from millions of Americans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NMMC, UMMC tagged for overpayments in Medicare ...
|36 min
|Rod Knox
|7
|Anti-vaccine activists just sparked a U.S. stat...
|41 min
|Vaccines maim kill
|3
|Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion from M...
|1 hr
|John McQuan
|7
|This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless Th...
|2 hr
|A Thought
|5
|Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark...
|5 hr
|Equal
|2
|The astonishing TRUE story of a CDC criminal co...
|6 hr
|Vaccines maim kill
|12
|American Academy of Pediatrics declares "no sci...
|7 hr
|Vaccines maim kill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC